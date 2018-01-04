Listen to Liam Payne and Rita Ora's Fifty Shades Freed Song "For You"

It?s HERE! Listen to my new single #ForYou with @LiamPayne - from the #FiftyShadesFreed Soundtrack ?? https://t.co/MLis2oU0o4 pic.twitter.com/3DJ3sJY8gR— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) January 5, 2018
Liam Payne and Rita Ora are bringing romance to the big screen.
After much anticipation and one special tease, the singers debuted their collaboration from the Fifty Shades Freed movie Thursday night online.
Titled "For You," the new track is an upbeat dance number that may just get fans more pumped for the steamy movie hitting theatres before Valentine's Day.
"Waiting for a lifetime for you / Been breaking for a lifetime for you," the pair sing in the song. "Wasn't looking for love 'till I found you / Ooh na-na ayy, for love, 'till I found you."
It's just one of the songs featured on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack out this Friday.
While fans may have different opinions on the Fifty Shades of Grey movie franchise, many can agree that the music featured in the films is red hot.
In fact, the most recent movie featured tracks from Nick Jonas, John Legend and Nicki Minaj. Perhaps the one most pop culture fans know is Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift's song titled "I Don't Wanna Live Forever."
The song would climb the charts within weeks and earn the pair a 2018 Grammy nomination in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category.
As for Fifty Shades Freed, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are hoping to spice up Valentine's Day weekend for moviegoers. After all, the film hits theatres on February 9.
