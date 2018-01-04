HGTV Stars Ben and Erin Napier Welcome Baby Girl Helen

Ben and Erin Napier have a whole new reason to love their Home Town!

The HGTV stars welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Helen, according to an Instagram post shared on Thursday. Erin shared multiple photos of their little bundle of joy snuggled next to mom and dad in the hospital.

"Helen," the home renovation guru lovingly captioned the snapshot.

It was in October that the Home Town pair first announced they were expecting with a heartfelt dedication to the woman who inspired Helen's moniker. "She's a girl and we will name her after my grandmother," Erin wrote on her blog.

"My prayer for Helen is that she will be brave and kind. I pray that she will not be bullied the way I was, and that she will be a protector of the ones who are. I pray that she will learn that from her father, the protector who loves the people in his life so well," she added.