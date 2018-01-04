New Girl Final Season: What We Know So Far

We may still be three months away from the premiere of the final season of New Girl, but we don't have to wait that long to find out what the loftmates are up to when the show picks up three years later.

The cast and creators took the stage for Fox's winter press tour to share a few secrets—most of which will not surprise you.

When we left off, Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Cece (Hannah Simone) had found out they were pregnant, Winston (Lamorne Morris) had proposed to Aly (Nasim Pedrad) (and was about to call his dad), and Nick (Jake Johnson) and Jess (Zooey Deschanel) had finally found their way back together. When the show picks back up, it's three years later, and a lot of things are different but a lot of things are very much the same.