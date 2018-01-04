How Kristin Cavallari Rebranded Herself After The Hills

It's hard to believe that it's been more than 13 years since pop culture fans were first introduced to Kristin Cavallari.

At the time, the Laguna Beach High School student found herself in the middle of love triangles, spring break drama and more teenage struggles on Laguna Beach.

She became such an important member of the series that MTV couldn't help but bring her back for the spin-off titled The Hills where she was able to attend Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's wedding—and catch the bouquet.

But when cameras stopped rolling, Kristin spent less time on being involved with drama and more time on becoming a businesswoman and starting a family of her own.

The Balancing in Heels author found love with NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and eventually said "I Do" during a private Nashville ceremony in 2013.