Khloe Kardashian, Gigi Hadid & More Combat the Cold With These Boots

These boots were made for walking...in the snow, at the airport and in front of paparazzi.

Have you noticed that the Timberland boot is making a major impact this season? Although the hard-toe, weatherproof shoes are built to withstand manual labor, they've become a staple for glamorous celebs. Even Jenny from the Block (a.k.a. Jennifer Lopez) and Rihanna have recently taken pride in wearing the Original Yellow Boot, which was introduced in the early 1970s.

While we're used to seeing the classic pair on NYC dwellers, Timberland has released a new style in partnership with clothing brand, OffWhite, and celebs are clearly excited about the new iteration. The ss18 Off-White c/o Timberland boots look very similar to the Original Yellow, but feature hanging shoe laces and velour fabric (instead of leather) and costs $933. While most celebs have chosen to stay true to the brand's signature camel hue, this collaboration comes in green, orange and black, as well.