Khloe Kardashian Still Won't Give in to Ellen's Questions About Kylie Jenner

Nice try, Ellen DeGeneres...

In a game segment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday titled Burning Questions: Pregnancy Brain Edition, pregnant Khloe Kardashian continued to maintain her poker face as the host tried to coax her yet again to confirm rumors that her sister Kylie Jenner is also expecting.

"So your sisters have played—Kim [Kardashian] has played, Kendall [Jenner] has played and Kourtney [Kardashian] has played, and the pregnant sister, Kylie, has not," Ellen said, drawing a smirk from Khloe. "But when she's here, she's gonna play."

"You're cute," Khloe told her, smiling.

During the game, the reality star, who wore a white outfit and a "Mommy" necklace," was asked questions such as "Who do you think is the sexiest man alive?" (her boyfriend Tristan Thompson), "Have you been star-struck by anybody?" (Michael Jackson, who Khloe says she and her family met at his Neverland Ranch when she was very young) and "What's a hidden talent of yours?" to which she replied, "I can sing and cook at the same time. No, I'm just kidding. If I could sing, don't you think Kris Jenner would've milked this for all she could've?"

She also did an impression of her sister Kim.