Khloe Kardashian Still Won't Give in to Ellen's Questions About Kylie Jenner

Nice try, Ellen DeGeneres...
In a game segment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday titled Burning Questions: Pregnancy Brain Edition, pregnant Khloe Kardashian continued to maintain her poker face as the host tried to coax her yet again to confirm rumors that her sister Kylie Jenner is also expecting.
"So your sisters have played—Kim [Kardashian] has played, Kendall [Jenner] has played and Kourtney [Kardashian] has played, and the pregnant sister, Kylie, has not," Ellen said, drawing a smirk from Khloe. "But when she's here, she's gonna play."
"You're cute," Khloe told her, smiling.
During the game, the reality star, who wore a white outfit and a "Mommy" necklace," was asked questions such as "Who do you think is the sexiest man alive?" (her boyfriend Tristan Thompson), "Have you been star-struck by anybody?" (Michael Jackson, who Khloe says she and her family met at his Neverland Ranch when she was very young) and "What's a hidden talent of yours?" to which she replied, "I can sing and cook at the same time. No, I'm just kidding. If I could sing, don't you think Kris Jenner would've milked this for all she could've?"
She also did an impression of her sister Kim.
Warner Bros. Television
This marked the first TV appearance for the 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star since she confirmed two weeks ago that she is pregnant with her and her boyfriend's first child together, and more than three months after E! News reported the news. She had largely avoided the spotlight and even stopped sharing her beloved gym videos on social media for months.
It was reported in September that Kylie is expecting her first child with Travis Scott. She and her family have neither confirmed nor denied the news and she has also remained out of the spotlight for months. She was noticeably absent from the 2017 Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas card, much to the disappointment of fans.
Ellen had asked Khloe about Kylie earlier in the program and she remained coy then as well.
"Is Kylie craving things yet?" the host asked.
Khloe smirked and replied, "What do you mean?"
"She's pregnant," Ellen said, matter-of-factly.
"Oh, I don't know what you're taking about," Khloe replied.
Since confirming her pregnancy, Khloe, who is six months pregnant, has returned to posting regularly on social media again and has also started to share videos of her showcasing her baby bump.
During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Khloe revealed why she kept her pregnancy under wraps for months.
"I just wanted to do something myself and write something that was heartfelt for me," she said. "I've wanted to have a baby for so long and it's just the perfect timing in my eyes. God always has His plan and I just wanted to do it on my time and when I felt comfortable to do so."
