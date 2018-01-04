Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria to Walk 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Together

2018 Golden Globes Ambassador Simone Garcia Johnson Takes the E!Q: How Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Is Prepping for Her Big Night
Women in Hollywood are preparing to make a statement at the 2018 Golden Globes.
As the countdown continues for the start of award season, two beloved actresses are teaming up for Sunday's big show.
E! News has learned Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria will walk the red carpet together Sunday night in support of Time's Up.
The movement launched on New Year's Day aims to promote equality and safety in the workplace. The initiative also addresses legislation, corporate policy and hiring practices.
"Thank you to @nytimes for helping us shine a light on ALL people silenced by abuse and harassment within their own industry," Reese wrote on Twitter when the movement was announced. "I'm very proud to be part of this group of over 300 women & men who are determined to take this moment to help others. @timesupnw."
Eva added, "I stand with women across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, marginalization and underrepresentation. @TIMESUPNW."
According to the New York Times, Time's Up has also been urging women to wear black at the Golden Globes to use the red carpet as an opportunity to raise awareness about the initiative.
"This is a moment of solidarity, not a fashion moment," Eva shared with the publication. "For years, we've sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour. This time the industry can't expect us to go up and twirl around. That's not what this moment is about."
Jennifer Aniston, Shonda Rhimes, Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone and Rashida Jones are just some of the many Hollywood stars also supporting the initiative in various ways.
