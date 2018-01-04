Hulu Revives Animaniacs, Gets Full Tiny Toons Library

Hello, nurse! Revival madness continues, this time with Hulu pulling the trigger on an Animaniacs revival. The pact, which also gives the streaming service old episodes of Animaniacs, Pinky and the Brain, the subsequent Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain and Tiny Toons, is for a two-season straight to series order. Steven Spielberg will return as executive producer on the show, which is the first Hulu Original series made for families.

New adventures of Warner siblings Yakko, Wakko and Dot are set for 2020.

"I am so pleased and proud that Animaniacs will have a home at Hulu," Spielberg said in a statement. "Together with Warner Bros., we look to bring new audiences and longtime fans into this wild world of Yakko, Wakko, and Dot. I am also excited that the full library of Animaniacs and Tiny Toon Adventures episodes are included in the deal."