Just Like Mom! Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber Star Together in New Calvin Klein Jeans Campaign

When it comes to Calvin Klein jeans, it's all in the Gerber family!

Cindy Crawford's kids and budding teenage supermodels Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber just landed a big campaign—together! The brother-sister duo are two of the faces of the brand's latest set of family-focused advertisements.

"The evolved #MYCALVINS concept has family at its center, a display of unity between strong individuals, further emphasized by the symbolism of the traditional American quilt," an announcement for the images stated. "This campaign captures these bonds and brings to life different ways we can inspire families - both born and made - to connect with one another, and celebrate the things that unite us."

In addition to the Gerbers, stars like Solange and A$AP Rocky have also appeared in the brand's latest campaign rollout, which will run into Spring 2018.