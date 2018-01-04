Dove Cameron Just Switched Up Her Notoriously Platinum Blond Locks

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher | Thu., Jan. 4, 2018 1:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria

Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria to Walk 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Together

5 Things Khloe Kardashian Revealed About Her Pregnancy

Mama June: From Not to Hot

Mama June Has a New Boyfriend: 6 Things to Know About Him

A post shared by ?DOVE? (@dovecameron) on

New year, New hair?

Dove Cameron appears to be switching up her look in 2018.

The former Disney star stepped away from her normal platinum blond locks and showcased a new hairstyle on Instagram today: Bubblegum pink!

She shared two photos that showed off the unicorn-like style. In the first, she gives a sultry stare to the camera while wearing a jean jacket and a white, graphic shirt. She looks down in the second photo, giving her fans and followers another angle of the pretty pink color.

Photos

Celebrities' Changing Hair Color

She captioned the Instagram photos, writing, "rabin defines a Manic Pixie Dream Girl as a character who 'exists solely in the fevered imaginations of sensitive writer-directors to teach broodingly soulful young men to embrace life and its infinite mysteries and adventures.'"

Though it's not clear whether this is a wig or a completely new 'do, we can say we're diggin' it. How about you?

For more celebrities who've changed up their hair color, scroll below!

Allison Williams, Hair

AG_123159_008

Allison Williams

Looks like the actress ditched her signature brunette locks! The Girls star was spotted at the beach sporting a summery platinum-blond look.

Channing Tatum, Hair

Charley Gallay/Getty Images; Instagram

Channing Tatum

Is that frosty blond hair we spy, Channing? 

Naya Rivera

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com/Instagram

Naya Rivera

The new mom treats herself to a revamped blond hair color transformation. 

Article continues below

Ashley Tisdale, Hair

Getty Images, Instagram

Ashley Tisdale

From red to redder! Ash ups her auburn hair color to a vibrant cinnamon tint .

Greta Gerwig, Hair

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Greta Gerwig

The actress shows her new red hair at the New York Film Festival.

Anne Hathaway, Hair

Jim Spellman/WireImage; Neilson Barnard/FilmMagic

Anne Hathaway

The actress takes her brunette hue a step further with a glossy black-brown shade. 

Article continues below

Sienna Miller, Hair

Getty Images

Sienna Miller

Blond no more! The British actress adds an auburn tint to her 'do just in time for fall.

Poppy Delevingne, Hair

Instagram; Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Poppy Delevingne

It's petal pink-tinted locks for this normally platinum blond beauty, and we gotta say—peach looks good on her.

Ali Larter

Daniel Robertson/startraksphoto.com; Getty Images

Ali Larter

The usually flaxen-haired actress opted for a fiery red hue ahead of her next Resident Evil installment.

Article continues below

Jared Leto, Hair

Getty Images; AKM-GSI

Jared Leto

Joker no more! Jared ditched neon green for a poppy pink 'do at the 2015 MTV VMAs.

Rita Ora, 2015 Teen Choice Awards

Getty Images

Rita Ora

The unicorn trend is real: Rita added a pink tint to her locks for the 2015 Teen Choice Awards (and then opted for a blue ombré effect just days later).

Taraji P. Henson

Instagram

Taraji P. Henson

Rawr! The Empire star debuts a new fierce new mane on Instagram, which makes us wonder... is Cookie Lyon getting a hair upgrade for season two?

Article continues below

Britney Spears, Hair

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Milton Ventura/Broadimage

Britney Spears

Ahead of her Hawaiian vacation, the pop star opted for a purple hair makeover.

Scarlett Johansson, Hair

Splash News/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

Back to red she goes! She hides it well under her fedora, but you can tell her once-blonde pixie cut is now a spicier shade.

Debby Ryan, Instagram

Instagram

Debby Ryan

The star goes from ethereal platinum blond locks to a kitschy watermelon look.

Article continues below

Ginnifer Goodwin, Hair

Jason Merritt/Getty Images/Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic

Ginnifer Goodwin

Buh-bye, black hair! The Once Upon a Time actress switches to a pale gray shade with a soft lavender tint. 

Lily James, Hair

Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images; Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Lily James

It's "so long blond, hello brunette" for the Cinderella actress!

Nicole Richie, Hair

Jeff Vespa/; Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Nicole Richie

The starlet parted ways with her saccharine pink locks for a refreshed blond 'do. 

Article continues below

Blake Lively, Hair

Instagram/Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images

Blake Lively

Bye-bye, blond! The actress showed off new "bronde" hair on Instagram.

Taraji P. Henson

Getty Images; Instagram

Taraji P. Henson

The Empire star debuted newly violet locks to Instagram on June 27.

Lourdes Leon. Hair

MaxNY/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES/Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lourdes Leon

Gray (hair) is the new black for Madonna's lookalike daughter.

Article continues below

Ireland Baldwin

David Livingston/Getty Images

Ireland Baldwin

The now-brunette beauty shows that changing hair color has no effect on her stunning facial features.

Kesha, Hair

Instagram, Getty Images

Kesha

Surprise! The singer took her signature blond locks to a self-proclaimed "slimey" green. 

Kaley Cuoco Sweeting

Getty Images, Instagram

Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting

Buttery blond no more! The Big Bang Theory star made the switch to pixie pink just in time for summer.

Article continues below

Hilary Duff, Hair Color

Instagram

Hilary Duff

The 27-year-old continues to experiment with candy-colored hair hues, trading in mermaid green for bright pink.

Lily Allen, Hair Color

Instagram

Lily Allen

Surprise! She dyes her hair yet another colorful shade, this time settling on a "watermelon."

Julianne Hough, Pink Hair, Instagram

Getty Images, Insatgram

Julianne Hough

It's a new pink hue for the Dancing with the Stars judge! 

Article continues below

Amy Poehler, Hair

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

Amy Poehler

Blond knope no more! The star debuted coppery red locks at a literary event in Los Angeles on April 7.

Debby Ryan, Hair

JB Lacroix/WireImage, Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Debby Ryan

Redhead no more! The Disney star changed up her fiery hair hue with a light lavender shade.

Minka Kelly

Getty Images; Instagram

Minka Kelly

Clear eyes, full hearts, blond hair! The Friday Night Lights alum dyed her locks a warm honey-blond shade.

Article continues below

Freida Pinto, Hair

Neil Rasmus/BFAnyc/Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Freida Pinto

Buh-bye dark winter locks, hello lighter spring tresses! The actress sheds her dark chestnut color for lively caramel highlights.

Hilary Duff, Blue Hair

Getty Images, Fern/ splash news

Hilary Duff

The actress made a major springtime hair change—we're talking lite-brite teal locks—on March 18.

January Jones, Hair, Instagram

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP; Instagram

January Jones

The Mad Men star went from her normal blond color to a pretty muted pink for spring.

Article continues below

Cameron Diaz, Hair

SPW / Splash News; Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images

Cameron Diaz

The star toned down her golden blonde locks to a brunette hue with honey highlights.

Kim Kardashian, Hair

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Platinum surprise! Mrs. West showcased new ultra-blond locks upon arrival to the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week.

Chrissy Teigen, Hair

Getty Images, Instagram

Chrissy Teigen

The model showcased her dark dye job in progress after her stunning (and decidedly blond) appearance at the 2015 Oscars.

Article continues below

Nicole Richie, Hair

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the DAILY FRONT ROW;

Nicole Richie

From lilac to teal blue to lite-brite pink—Nicole Richie's hair has been on one crazy rainbow ride since she took the purple plunge in 2014.

Diane Kruger, Hair

Getty Images

Diane Kruger

The German stunner debuted chic strawberry blond locks on the 2015 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet.

Emily Blunt, Hair

Mike Marsland/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for A&E Network

Emily Blunt

Emily also showcased a new, blonder look at the 2015 Critics' Choice Awards—which was actually a return to her natural hair color.

Article continues below

Audrina Patridge, Hair

Getty Images; Instagram

Audrina Patridge

The star revealed "dusty violet" locks to her Instagram followers on Jan. 12.

Nicole Lavalle, Snooki Polizzi

Getty Images/Instagram

Nicole Snooki LaValle

The reality star traded in her long red locks for a chic, shoulder-length black 'do.

Maggie Grace, Hair

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Maggie Grace

The star debuted fiery red locks at a Golden Globes event in Los Angeles on Jan. 8.

Article continues below

Lena Dunham, Hair

WB/Splash News

Lena Dunham

Ode to her natural roots: Dunham debuted chestnut brown locks while out and about in Brooklyn on Jan. 4.

Rachel McAdams, Hair

George Pimentel/WireImage; AKM-GSI

Rachel McAdams

The star (and consummate hair chameleon) debuted a winter-ready dip-dyed look on Dec. 19 at LAX.

Katy Perry, Hair color

Instagram, Getty

Katy Perry

The singer wasn't letting 2014 end without one last hair color change. This time she went for a pretty purple hue.

Article continues below

Zosia Mamet, Hair

Dimitrios Kambouris/Brad Barket/Getty Images

Zosia Mamet

The Girls star trades bright blonde for seal gray!

Rita Ora, Hair, Instagram

Instagram; Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Rita Ora

Time to switch things up. The singer opts for a blue hairstyle just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. "True Blue for Abu Dhabi by the besties @chrisappleton1 @eosborne_makeup beats by the beach!!" she wrote on Instagram.

Raven Symone, Hair

Instagram

Raven-Symoné

The star took her locks from a multihued ombré to a peachy orange color for the holidays: "Yes, peach for the holidays... #unicorn #5thelement #holidaypumpkin," she wrote alongside the photo on Instagram.

Article continues below

Photos

See More From Celebrities' Changing Hair Color

Which transformation is your favorite? Which shocked you the most? Sound off in the comments below!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dove Cameron , Hair , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.