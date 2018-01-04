Bella Hadid Goes Pantless in Giuseppe Zanotti Spring 2018 Ads

ESC: Bella Hadid, GIUSEPPE ZANOTTI

The shoes may make the statement, but there's a lot more to be said about the Giuseppe Zanotti spring-summer 2018 ad campaign.

The most obvious? Bella Hadid is pantless in a high-cut, black bodysuit. But it's her intense, now-signature stare—coupled with side-swept blunt bangs, fierce cat-eyes and chiseled cheekbones—that really make this crop of sexy ads engaging. Sure, the way the model straddles a chair makes her legs look like they go on for days, but throw on a pair of black mom jeans and the Eliza light blue slingbacks or Aleesha slides with snake-like anklets, and you'll be strutting down the streets like an off-duty model.

ESC: Bella Hadid, GIUSEPPE ZANOTTI

You might not look as seasoned as Bella—this is her second turn fronting the brand's campaign (her first was for fall 2017), after all. Not to mention, the model graced 28 magazine covers in 2017 alone and has no qualms going sans pants, as evidenced from her turn down the Victoria's Secret catwalk in November. But with the right rock-and-roll attitude, you can channel the same '90s vibe depicted in these "endless summer"-inspired photos, shot by acclaimed duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.  

ESC: Bella Hadid, GIUSEPPE ZANOTTI

ESC: Bella Hadid, GIUSEPPE ZANOTTI

The campaign was styled by Carine Roitfeld with art direction by Giovanni Bianco.  

