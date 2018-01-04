Celebs Share Conception Stories Because Nothing Is TMI

In addition, Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson talked about her own story of conception while making her SNL hosting debut in 2015.

Celebs such as Kanye West , Jay-Z and Victoria Beckham have also revealed the geographic locations where they believe their own children were conceived, while Will Smith took it a step further and described the exact moment his son Jaden was created...in detail.

Earlier this week, HGTV's Fixer Upper stars and married couple Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines announced they are expecting their fifth child . Chip also said that they conceived in their hometown of Waco, Texas after attending a concert by folk duo Johnnyswim .

Kanye West In 2014, days before his wedding to Kim Kardashian in Florence, Italy, the rapper told Italian newspaper La Nazione that he thinks the two conceived their then-baby daughter North West during a previous trip to the Italian city. "I love Florence, I love Italy and the Italian lifestyle," he said. "And I think we conceived our daughter North here, among the masterpieces of the Renaissance. It was our first honeymoon."

Jay-Z In 2012, two days after the rapper and wife Beyoncé welcomed daughter Blue Ivy, he released the single "Glory" as a tribute to their first child. In the track, he raps, "The most beautiful-est thing in this world / Is Daddy's little girl / You don't yet know what swag is / But you was made in Paris / And mama woke up the next day / And shot her album package."

Victoria Beckham Contrary to popular belief, her and David Beckham's eldest child, son Brooklyn Beckham, was conceived in Copenhagen, not in New York. "In fact, I became pregnant in Denmark," she told Danish tabloid BT. "We were on tour with the Spice Girls, and had come to Copenhagen. David visited me and yes...so it happened."

Will Smith In 2016, the actor honored his wife Jada Pinkett Smith at VH1's Dear Mama: An Event to Honor Moms event. The two wed on New Year's Eve 1997, while she was pregnant with their son Jaden. "I remember when we were making Jaden–for me, I like things to coalesce at the same time. You know?" Smith said in his speech. "I like things to come together for both of us at the same time…She was like, 'I'm coalescing! I'm coalescing!' and I was like, 'I'm coalescing too!' Things coalesced…In the moment, she sat up and she said, 'Oh my god! I'm pregnant.'" "You take Jada Pinkett Smith, an obscure town in Mexico and some tequila and you end up with great kids," Smith added."

Nick Lachey The singer and TV host told People in 2015 that he and wife named their daughter and second child Brooklyn because she was conceived in New York, adding, "Not in Brooklyn, per se, but we felt the Upper West Side didn't have a good ring to it and we wanted to pay an homage to New York."

Dakota Johnson The Fifty Shades of Grey actress revealed in her 2015 SNL hosting monologue that her dad, Don Johnson, proposed to her mom, Melanie Griffith, after she made her own SNL debut in 1988 and noted, with some innuendo, that she was conceived about nine months later.