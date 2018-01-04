Supermodel Nicole Trunfio Poses Nude While Pregnant

Nicole Trunfio bares her baby bump in stunning nude pregnancy photos as she awaits the arrival of her second child.

The 31-year-old Australian supermodel and CEO of Erth Jewelry had announced on Instagram in October she and husband and Grammy-winning musician Gary Clark Jr. are expecting a baby girl. The two are parents to son Zion, who will turn 3 this month.

In a series of nude pregnancy photos obtained by E! News, Trunfio covers her chest and cradles her bare baby bump. She also poses topless while wearing a pair of jeans, unbuttoned.

Trunfio has modeled for campaigns by the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Versace and Valentino, as well as Victoria's Secret, and served as a mentor on season two of the Bravo reality show Make Me a Supermodel, which aired in 2009.

Trunfio is currently writing a book about pregnancy and childbirth.