EXCLUSIVE!

Supermodel Nicole Trunfio Poses Nude While Pregnant

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 4, 2018 11:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper, HGTV

Celebs Share Conception Stories Because Nothing Is TMI

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver, Instagram

Ansel Elgort Puts His Baby Driver Skills to the Test in a "Bomb Cyclone"

The Handmaid's Tale

2018 Writers Guild Awards Nominations: Complete List of Television, News, New Media and Radio/Audio Nominees

Nicole Trunfio, Nude Pregnancy Photos

Tiziano Lugli

Nicole Trunfio bares her baby bump in stunning nude pregnancy photos as she awaits the arrival of her second child.

The 31-year-old Australian supermodel and CEO of Erth Jewelry had announced on Instagram in October she and husband and Grammy-winning musician Gary Clark Jr. are expecting a baby girl. The two are parents to son Zion, who will turn 3 this month.

In a series of nude pregnancy photos obtained by E! News, Trunfio covers her chest and cradles her bare baby bump. She also poses topless while wearing a pair of jeans, unbuttoned.

Trunfio has modeled for campaigns by the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Versace and Valentino, as well as Victoria's Secret, and served as a mentor on season two of the Bravo reality show Make Me a Supermodel, which aired in 2009.

Trunfio is currently writing a book about pregnancy and childbirth.

Photos

Celebs who posed nude while pregnant

Nicole Trunfio, Nude Pregnancy Photos

Tiziano Lugli

Nicole Trunfio, Nude Pregnancy Photos

Tiziano Lugli

Nicole Trunfio, Nude Pregnancy Photos

Tiziano Lugli

Article continues below

Nicole Trunfio, Nude Pregnancy Photos

Tiziano Lugli

Nicole Trunfio, Nude Pregnancy Photos

Tiziano Lugli

A post shared by Nicole Trunfio (@nictrunfio) on

A post shared by Nicole Trunfio (@nictrunfio) on

In 2015, Trunfio made headlines when Elle Australia featured a cover photo of her breastfeeding her son, which was met with mixed reactions.

"There is nothing more powerful and beautiful than motherhood," she said at the time. "The last thing I want to do is be controversial, so please take this for what it is, let us #normalizebreastfeeding there is nothing worse than a mother that is judged for feeding her hungry child in public."

—Reporting by Beth Sobol

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pregnancies , Models , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.