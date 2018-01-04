Supermodel Nicole Trunfio Poses Nude While Pregnant

Tiziano Lugli
Nicole Trunfio bares her baby bump in stunning nude pregnancy photos as she awaits the arrival of her second child.
The 31-year-old Australian supermodel and CEO of Erth Jewelry had announced on Instagram in October she and husband and Grammy-winning musician Gary Clark Jr. are expecting a baby girl. The two are parents to son Zion, who will turn 3 this month.
In a series of nude pregnancy photos obtained by E! News, Trunfio covers her chest and cradles her bare baby bump. She also poses topless while wearing a pair of jeans, unbuttoned.
Trunfio has modeled for campaigns by the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Versace and Valentino, as well as Victoria's Secret, and served as a mentor on season two of the Bravo reality show Make Me a Supermodel, which aired in 2009.
Trunfio is currently writing a book about pregnancy and childbirth.
In 2015, Trunfio made headlines when Elle Australia featured a cover photo of her breastfeeding her son, which was met with mixed reactions.
"There is nothing more powerful and beautiful than motherhood," she said at the time. "The last thing I want to do is be controversial, so please take this for what it is, let us #normalizebreastfeeding there is nothing worse than a mother that is judged for feeding her hungry child in public."
—Reporting by Beth Sobol