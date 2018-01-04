Ansel Elgort Puts His Baby Driver Skills to the Test in a "Bomb Cyclone"

Snow day

A post shared by Ansel Elgort (@ansel) on

Ansel Elgort decided to take the Baby Driver car out for a spin in the snow.

The 23-year-old actor, who stared as getaway driver "Baby" in the 2017 heist movie, posted videos to social media of himself driving in a New York parking lot on Wednesday. The East Coast is currently experiencing a snowstorm, which is being referred to as a "bomb cyclone." But Ansel let everyone know he's ready and willing to give them a ride.

"Nyc snowstorm no worries baby will give u a ride," he wrote on Twitter. He also shared the same video on Instagram with the caption, "Snow day."

After watching the videos, social media was quick to note that one of the car's headlights appears to be out and alerted the actor to get it fixed. "Ansel your headlight is out I don't want you to get hurt please fix it," one tweet reads.

Stay safe, Ansel!

The actor was recently nominated for a 2018 Golden Globe Award for his work in Baby Driver. He's up against Steve Carell, James Franco, Daniel Kaluuya and Hugh Jackman in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category.

The 2018 Golden Globes are set to take place this Sunday, Jan. 7.

