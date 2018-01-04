Art Directors Guild Excellence in Production Design Awards: 2018 Nominees Announced

  By
  • &

Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jan. 4, 2018 9:52 AM

The nominees for the 2018 Art Directors Guild Excellence in Production Design Awards are out!

As this year's award season heats up, the newest round of contenders for production design awards have been revealed for the 22nd annual ceremony. The honorees range in production designers for movies like Get Out and The Post, TV shows like Stranger Things and Fargo, music videos like Katy Perry's "Bon Appétit," event specials like Lady Gaga's 2017 Super Bowl halftime show and, for the first time ever, animation features. 

Winners will be honored with their accolades at the gala on Saturday, Jan. 27 in the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood and Highland. 

With a few weeks left before the big night, here are the nominees crossing their fingers!

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Universal Pictures

Production Design for a Feature Film


Period Film

Darkest Hour

Production Designer: Sarah Greenwood

Dunkirk

Production Designer: Nathan Crowley

Murder on the Orient Express

Production Designer: Jim Clay

The Post

Production Designer: Rick Carter

The Shape of Water

Production Designer: Paul Denham Austerberry

 

Fantasy Film

Beauty and the Beast

Production Designer: Sarah Greenwood

Blade Runner 2049

Production Designer: Dennis Gassner

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs

War for the Planet of the Apes

Production Designer: James Chinlund

Wonder Woman

Production Designer: Aline Bonetto

 

Contemporary Film

Downsizing

Production Designer: Stefania Cella

Get Out

Production Designer: Rusty Smith 

Lady Bird

Production Designer: Chris Jones

Logan

Production Designer: Francois Audouy

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Production Designer: Inbal Winberg

Stranger Things season 2

Netflix

Animated Film

Cars 3

Production Designers: William Cone, Jay Shuster 

Coco

Production Designer: Harley Jessup

Despicable Me 3

Art Director: Olivier Adam

The Lego Batman Movie

Production Designer: Grant Freckelton 

Loving Vincent

Production Designer: Matthew Button

 

Production Design for Television

One-Hour Period of Fantasy Single-Camera Series 

A Series of Unfortunate Events: "The Bad Beginning Part One," "The Reptile Room: Part One," "The Wilde Window: Part One"

Production Designer: Bo Welch

The Crown: "A Company of Men," "Beryl," "Dear Mrs. Kennedy"

Production Designer: Martin Childs

Game of Thrones: "Dragonstone," "The Queen`s Justice," "Eastwatch"

Production Designer: Deborah Riley

Mindhunter: "S1:E1," "S1:E4," "S1:E9"

Production Designer: Steve Arnold

Stranger Things: "Chapter Six: The Spy," "Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer," "Chapter Nine: The Gate"

Production Designer: Chris Trujillo 

 

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series

American Gods: "The Bone Orchard," "The Secret of Spoons," "Head Full of Snow"

Production Designer: Patti Podesta

The Handmaid's Tale: "Pilot, Offred," "Birth Day," "Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum"

Production Designer: Julie Berghoff 

The Handmaid's Tale: "The Bridge"

Production Designer: Andrew Stearn

Mr. Robot, "eps3.0_power-saver-mode.h," "eps3.1_undo.gz," "eps3.2_legacy.so"

Production Designer: Anastasia White

Twin Peaks: "Ep. 1: Part 1," "Ep. 8: Part 8," "Ep. 15: Part 15"

Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

 

Television Movie or Limited Series

American Horror Story: Cult: "Election Night," "Winter of Our Discontent"

Production Designer: Jeff Mossa

Big Little Lies: "Somebody`s Dead," "Living the Dream," "You Get What You Need"

Production Designer: John Paino

Black Mirror: "USS Callister"

Production Designer: Joel Collins

Fargo: "The Narrow Escape Problem," "The Law of Inevitability," "Who Rules the Land of Denial?"

Production Designer: Elisabeth Williams

Feud: Bette and Joan: "Pilot," "And the Winner is...," "You Mean All This Time We Could Have Been Friends?"

Production Designer: Judy Becker

 

Half Hour Single-Camera Series

Future Man: "Pandora's Mailbox," "Beyond The Truffledome," "A Date With Destiny"

Production Designer: Jessica Kender

Glow: "Pilot," "The Wrath of Kuntar," "The Dusty Spur"

Production Designer: Todd Fjelsted

Master of None: "Le Nozze," "Thanksgiving," "Amarsi Un Po"

Production Designer: Amy Williams

Silicon Valley: "Hooli-Con," "Server Error"

Production Designer: Richard Toyon

Veep: "Omaha"

Production Designer: Jim Gloster

Lady Gaga, 2017 Super Bowl

AP/REX/Shutterstock

Multi-Camera Series

9JKL: "Pilot," "Lovers Getaway," "Set Visit"

Production Designer: Stephan Olson

The Big Bang Theory: "The Romance Recalibration," "The Separation Agitation," "The Explosion Implosion"

Production Designer: John Schaffner

The Ranch: "My Best Friend," "Last Dollar (Fly Away)," "Wrapped Up in You"

Production Designer: John Schaffner

Superior Donuts: "Pilot," "Crime Time," "Arthur`s Day Off"

Production Designer: Stephan Olson

Will & Grace: "Eleven Years Later," "A Gay Olde Christmas"

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial

Apple: "Bulbs"

Production Designer: James Chinlund

Chanel: "Gabrielle"

Production Designer: Shane Valentino

Katy Perry:"Bon Appétit"

Production Designer: Natalie Groce

Nike: "Equality"

Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

Star Wars Battlefront II: "Rivalry / PS4"

Production Designer: Jason Edmonds

 

Variety or Competition/Awards or Event Special

Bill Nye Saves the World: "Earth Is A Hot Mess"

Production Designer: James Pearse Connelly

Golden Globe Awards: "74th Annual"

Production Designer: Brian Stonestreet

Portlandia: "Portland Secedes," "Ants," "Fred`s Cell Phone Company"

Production Designer: Schuyler Telleen

Saturday Night Live: "Aziz Ansari + Big Sean," "Alec Baldwin + Ed Sheeran," "Larry David + Miley Cyrus"

Production Designers: Keith Ian Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph DeTullio

Super Bowl Halftime Show: "Starring Lady Gaga"

Production Designer: Bruce Rodgers

