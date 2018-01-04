Kaylin Jurrjens Defends Her Husband's Shocking Suspension on WAGS Atlanta: ''He Wasn't Trying to Enhance His Athletic Ability!''

They're bringing a little southern charm and a whole lot of sass!

On the series premiere of WAGS Atlanta, these women proved that when s--t hits the fan, they've got each others backs. Especially when it comes to the twists and turns of this fast paced life.

Kaylin Jurrjens, wife of baseball player Jair Jurrjens, found herself between a rock and a hard place on this week's episode after it was revealed her husband was suspended for 80 games. "J.J. was going through a depression and he consulted a doctor who gave him supplements that he said would help him," Kaylin shared. "He wasn't trying to enhance his athletic ability, he was trying to be a normal, healthy person."