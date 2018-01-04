2018 Grammys Performers List Includes Lady Gaga and Pink

Great news, Little Monsters: Lady Gaga will return to the Grammy stage this month.
The Recording Academy announced on Thursday that the pop star is one of several artists set to perform at the 2018 Grammys, which will mark her sixth time and fourth consecutive year performing onstage at the annual ceremony. Gaga, a six-time Grammy winner, is nominated for two awards this year; Best Pop Solo Performance for "Million Reasons" and Best Pop Vocal Album for Joanne.
Other artists and bands set to perform at the 60th annual Grammy Awards include Pink—a three-time Grammy winner who is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for "What About Us," Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover)—who is nominated for five Grammys and will make his Grammy stage debut, and the group Little Big Town—who have won two Grammys in the past and are nominated for two this year.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Coachella
The 2018 Grammy Awards ceremony is set to be held at Madison Square Garden. For the past 15 years, the show had taken place in Los Angeles.
In light of the Grammys' return to New York and as part of a special Broadway tribute honoring the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein, two-time Grammy winner and Broadway icon Patti LuPone will reprise her 1981 performance of "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" from her leading role in Evita, while Ben Platt from the musical Dear Evan Hansen will perform a classic from West Side Story.
Dear Evan Hansen, currently one of the most popular Broadway musicals, is nominated for Best Musical Theater Album.
Returning hostJames Corden is hosting the 2018 Grammys ceremony, which is set to air live on CBS at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET.