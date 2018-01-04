Britney Spears Hits the Beach With Her Boys After Ending Las Vegas Residency

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jan. 4, 2018 7:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper, HGTV

Celebs Share Conception Stories Because Nothing Is TMI

Nicole Trunfio, Nude Pregnancy Photos

Supermodel Nicole Trunfio Poses Nude While Pregnant

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver, Instagram

Ansel Elgort Puts His Baby Driver Skills to the Test in a "Bomb Cyclone"

Britney Spears enjoyed a little fun in the sun with her boys after finishing up her four-year residency in Las Vegas. 

The "Toxic" singer shared pictures of her hitting the beach with her sons Sean Preston Federline, 12, and Jayden James Federline, 11, on Wednesday. The pop princess wore a sun hat and shades to protect herself from the rays and donned a bright yellow bikini. She seemed relaxed as she lay out on a towel with a book by her side. Her kids were also all smiles as they posed with their mom in front of the water. 

"Me and my boys enjoying the warm weather!!!" the 36-year-old singer captioned the photos.  

Read

Britney Spears to End Las Vegas Residency With Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Performance

Sean Preston Federline, Jayden James Federline

Instagram

Britney Spears, Sean Federline, Jayden James Ferderline

Instagram

The "Oops!...I Did It Again" singer gave her final Piece of Me performance at The AXIS in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on New Year's Eve. Her boyfriend Sam Asghari expressed how proud he was of Spears after her last Vegas show.

"4 years of legacy, 4 years of greatness, a change in entertainment for the better!" he wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her concert. "Extremely proud of my baby for kicking ass again tonight, but this time to end #pieceofme In Vegas after 4 years of residency. What a night Happy New Year #GOAT #britneyspears." 

Spears also took a moment to thank her crew and fans before her final residency performance.

Spears revealed she would be leaving Las Vegas in April 2017.

"Saying goodbye to this show is going to be SO hard," part of her Instagram post announcing the news read.

David Hoenemeyer, regional president of Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, also spoke highly of Spears.

"Being named the best show in Las Vegas, among other accolades, Britney's residency marked a new era of entertainment as the city's first pop music resident artist," he told E! News at the time of the announcement. "We are delighted that Britney has called The AXIS at Planet Hollywood home for the last four years."

We can't wait to see what Britney does next!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Britney Spears
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.