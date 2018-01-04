The X-Files' Big William Reveal Was the Plan All Along (Apparently)

In an interview with EW, series creator Chris Carter said this has been the plan for William all along. "Yes. But, of course, if The X-Files never came back, we would have never gotten to explore it," Carter said. The Smoking Man isn't the biological father per say. "He's the figurative father if he's not the actual father. He didn't rape Scully. He impregnated her with science," Carter said.

Davis wrote "En Ami" during the show's original run, but was not made aware of Carter's plan to have that be the moment Scully was impregnated. "There was a kind of ambiguity to the fact that she was asleep and woke up in different clothes," Davis told TVInsider. "But I certainly at the time never thought [it would go here]."