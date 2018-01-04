Khloe Kardashian Plays Coy Over Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Rumors

Khloe Kardashian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday to discuss her pregnancy and Season 2 of E!'s Revenge Body. Midway through the interview, Ellen DeGeneres also asked her to confirm Kylie Jenner's rumored pregnancy. It shouldn't have come as a surprise, as she's asked Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian to confirm it, too.

(Like her famous family, Khloe didn't confirm or deny the rumors about her sister. And unlike her sister Kim, Khloe didn't have to drink a sardine smoothie to avoid answering the question.)

While discussing her current cravings, the E! reality star said, "I don't get when people are eating for two full-size people. My mom is one of those people; she bought me eight boxes of Krispy Kreme doughnuts and got mad that I didn't eat them all. I said, 'What human being can eat eight boxes?' She said she did when she was pregnant—and that's why she gained 80 lbs.!"

"Is Kylie craving things yet?" Ellen asked.

Khloe smirked and replied, "What do you mean?"

"She's pregnant," Ellen said, matter-of-factly.

"Oh, I don't know what you're taking about," Khloe insisted.