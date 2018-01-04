Khloe Kardashian Plays Coy Over Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Rumors

Snapchat
Khloe Kardashian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday to discuss her pregnancy and Season 2 of E!'s Revenge Body. Midway through the interview, Ellen DeGeneres also asked her to confirm Kylie Jenner's rumored pregnancy. It shouldn't have come as a surprise, as she's asked Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian to confirm it, too.
(Like her famous family, Khloe didn't confirm or deny the rumors about her sister. And unlike her sister Kim, Khloe didn't have to drink a sardine smoothie to avoid answering the question.)
While discussing her current cravings, the E! reality star said, "I don't get when people are eating for two full-size people. My mom is one of those people; she bought me eight boxes of Krispy Kreme doughnuts and got mad that I didn't eat them all. I said, 'What human being can eat eight boxes?' She said she did when she was pregnant—and that's why she gained 80 lbs.!"
"Is Kylie craving things yet?" Ellen asked.
Khloe smirked and replied, "What do you mean?"
"She's pregnant," Ellen said, matter-of-factly.
"Oh, I don't know what you're taking about," Khloe insisted.
"Come on now," the host said. But Khloe continued to play coy, saying, "Come on, Ellen."
"Why wasn't she on the Christmas card?" Ellen asked.
"Um, I don't know. You gotta ask Kylie," Khloe said. "Why don't you get Kylie on the show?"
After Ellen joked that she could call Kylie and ask her about it, Khloe said she didn't know her number. Eventually, Ellen grew tired of the games. "She must be pregnant. There's too much secrecy around it," she argued. "Look at your eyes! Y'all, she's pregnant! I can tell by her eyes!"
"I am pregnant!" Khloe said, once again playing dumb. "I am pregnant!"
"No, not you! Kylie is pregnant!" Ellen said. "I can tell Kylie is pregnant."
In fact, the host said, "I will make a bet right now that she is pregnant."
Khloe didn't take her up on the bet. Instead, she told the host, "You just are so cute!"
"So, Kylie's pregnant. That's great," Ellen said. "Do you need help naming a baby?"
"That is the hardest. I mean, I think if it's a boy, I'll go with Junior, but I don't know what to do: Tristan, Jr.!" Khloe said. "For a girl, I don't even know where to begin. I think I want a K or a T."