Chrissy Teigen's Second Pregnancy Style: Her Glam Maternity Looks

Chrissy Teigen's maternity wardrobe is what expectant mamas' dreams are made of.
Everyone's favorite Twitter personality and model is pregnant with her and husband John Legend's second little one, which means (as per usual) she's serving plenty of fashion inspo.
From old Hollywood-inspired gowns to a sexy LBD and chic streetwear for days, there's not a moment that Chrissy's second pregnancy style isn't on point. She's even managed to make holiday pajamas look stylish, or at the very least enviably comfortable. In her latest Instagram post, the Lip Sync Battle co-host poses for a family photo alongside her mom, daughter Luna and John in front of their Christmas tree. After all, no one said the decorations and onesies had to be packed away by New Year's Day!
And how is Chrissy's pregnancy going this time around?
A source recently told E! News, "Chrissy is loving being pregnant again. She loves to joke about how kids are a burden and wishes she could have a drink with her friends, but is truly is excited to be able to have the chance to have another child. So far, everything is going smoothly with the pregnancy and they have already started to prepare the room for their baby boy."
Keep scrolling for every single one of Teigen's maternity looks thus far!
Oh, baby! The 2017 holiday season continued well into the New Year when the Teigen-Legend family posed in their Christmas onesies in a photo shared to Instagram.
Robert Kamau/GC Images
Gucci, Chanel and red lips, oh my! The model goes for a pair of high-waisted pants and an oversized sweater as she takes to the Big Apple streets with hubby John Legend close by.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Dressed in a vintage-inspired frock, Chrissy brings back her signature bangs at the 2017 American Ingenuity Awards in Washington D.C.
Article continues below
Splash News
The mom-to-be opts for a velvet Tadashi Shoji gown for the Nobel Peace Prize banquet in Oslo.
The Lip Sync Battle co-host may not have been feeling the Aloha Spirit on a family vacay to Hawaii, but she certainly looked stunning in a top knot bun and bump-hugging dress.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for GQ
At an after-party following the 2017 GQ Men of the Year Awards, the A-lister wears a baby pink wrap dress.
Article continues below
JosiahW / BACKGRID
Teigen braves New York City's chilly temperatures in leather pants, a chunky cardigan and elegant trench coat.
Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for Forevermark
Before announcing her pregnancy in late November, Chrissy expertly covers her tiny baby bump with a lacy black number and clutch.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Fans were unaware that at the 2017 Revolve Awards Chrissy actually had a bun in the oven! Looks like this beaded dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high split did the trick.
Article continues below
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!