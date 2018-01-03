Watch This Woman's Priceless Reaction to Winning $11 on HQ Trivia

Winning HQ Trivia is kind of a big deal.

Across the country, app lovers are discovering the trivia game that has users answering questions live in hopes of a cash prize.

A strapping host by the name of Scott Rogowsky walks participants through a series of 12 multiple-choice questions on a range of topics. Get all 12 right and you win a share of the prize pot for that day. If you get one incorrectly, you're out of the daily competition.

Lauren May recently decided to play the game one afternoon and ended up getting all questions right.

As for what happened after she discovered she won $11.30, we'll let Avery Armour and Megan Kum's video tell the story.