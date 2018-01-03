In-N-Out Adds Hot Cocoa to Menu, But Social Media Wanted Bacon

In-N-Out Burger is now selling hot cocoa—and social media has some thoughts about the new menu addition.
This hot cocoa addition marks the fast food chain's first new menu item in over a decade, but many are wondering why In-N-Out wanted to add this drink to their lineup. The fast food chain is selling the hot cocoa for $1.65 for those who want to try it and live by one of the In-N-Out locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Texas or Oregon.
But in the meantime, social media is sharing the items they would've rather seen added to the fast food chain's menu.
In-N-Out Hot Cocoa?? pic.twitter.com/106IsD4qM7— Joshua Prescott (@Prescooott) December 25, 2017
Twitter user @jordanbrianl wrote to his followers Wednesday after seeing the menu news, "'What do we want?!' 'Bacon!' 'What do we get?!' …"
While @lifeofcmil tweeted, "I was hoping In-N-Out was adding something like bacon to their menu, but instead they've added hot cocoa... #butwhy."
I was hoping In-N-Out was adding something like bacon to their menu, but instead they've added hot cocoa... #butwhy— Christine Miller (@lifeofcmil) January 3, 2018
In-N-Out selling hot cocoa is like Taco Bell adding matcha lattes to their menu... pic.twitter.com/W76KcCfGuF— Mona Kosar Abdi (@MonaAbdiWEWS) January 3, 2018
In-N-Out just introduced its first new menu item in years: hot cocoa. So here I am making a push for breakfast sandwiches. Just add bacon & egg to their grilled cheese and count me in!— Andy Blaho (@AndyBlaho) January 3, 2018
since when did in-n-out sell hot cocoa wth— Vince (@VManio) January 3, 2018
In n out now has hot cocoa...— the jo-LEE rancher (@eyylee_) December 13, 2017
