Jeopardy! Schools a Contestant: A "Gangster" Is Not a "Gangsta"

A Jeopardy! contestant lost $3,200 after he said "gangster" instead of "gangsta."

During Monday's episode, contestant Nick Spicher chose a $1,600 clue in the Music and Literature: Before and After category, which required contestants to connect two titles that shared a common word.

"A song by Coolio from ‘Dangerous Minds' goes back in time to become a 1667 John Milton classic," host Alex Trebek said, reading the cloud aloud.

"What is Gangster's Paradise Lost?" Spicher said, linking the rapper's 1995 hit "Gangsta's Paradise" with the poet's poem "Paradise Lost."

Trebek deemed the answer correct and awarded the total.

Shortly after, however, the host retracted his remarks.

"Our judges have re-evaluated one of your responses a few moments ago, Nick. You said ‘ganster's' instead of ‘gangsta's' on that song by Coolio. So, we take $3,200 away from you. So, you are now in second place," Trebek said, deducting the awarded total and taking away another $1,600 for the incorrect answer. This caused Spicher's total to drop from $12,000 to $8,800.