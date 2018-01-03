Brad Pitt's Casually Dating as He Adjusts to Life as a Single Dad

It's been almost 16 months since Angelina Jolie shocked the world and filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, thereby ending "Brangelina" forever.

It's been a rocky road for the big-time star, but Pitt's finally taking some baby steps to move on in the romance department and adjusting to his new life as a single dad.

E! News can exclusively report the single superstar has been casually dating, but that finding love in a hurry is not a huge "priority" for the A-lister.

A source told E! News, "He has been on a few dates but nothing serious. It's complicated for him to date and not a huge priority in his life."

The insider added, "He can be flirty by nature though. He will always hold the door and suggests that people go ahead of him in line. He's just that kind of person. He's the nicest guy in the world."

Page Six recently reported that Brad's been going by his first name "William" when flirting with women.