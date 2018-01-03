Taco Bell Adding $1 Nacho Fries to Menu...Bye, 2018 New Year's Resolutions!

Want to do something fun? Want to go to Taco Bell?

Because...whatever, you're getting nacho fries.

That's right; Taco Bell announced on Wednesday that they will be on its menu at restaurants nationwide for a limited time starting on January 25 and will cost just $1. So long, 2018 New Year's healthy eating resolutions!

The fries are "crisped to perfection with bold Mexican seasoning" and served with a side of warm nacho cheese. They can also be served Supreme for $2.49 or Bell Grande for $3.49 and topped with add-ons, including beef, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and yes, more nacho cheese.