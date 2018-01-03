The X-Files Premiere Reveals (and Apparently Rewrites) Key William Mythology

So you watched The X-Files season 11 (or second chapter of the event series) premiere and you're thinking, "wait, what?" You are not alone. The opening episode of the latest (and possibly last) installment of The X-Files touched on the season 10 cliffhanger immediately…by undoing it. Warning, spoilers ahead.

Mulder (David Duchovny) was on the brink of death with Scully (Gillian Anderson) and Miller (Robbie Amell) on the way to save him—only to be stopped by a UFO. What happened next? Nothing. The finale episode, and possibly a large portion of the six-episode tenth season, was all visions Scully—and her son William—had of the future. Oh yeah, William! Anyway, Scully makes a newly not-so-grotesque Spender (Chris Owens) reveal some details about the child she gave up for adoption for his own safety. But whose child is William really?