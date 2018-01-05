RETURNS
JAN 7 10E|7P

Revenge Body Participant Gets the Celebrity Skin Treatment With the Help of Khloe Kardashian: "Her Hands Are Gold"

  • By
  • &

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Jan. 5, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Gisele Bundchen

7 Beauty Products That Infuse Hydration Into Your Makeup

ESC: Kim Kardashian

How Kim Kardashian Is Rejuvenating Her Skin in the New Year

Simone Garcia Johnson, Golden Globe Ambassador

Simone Garcia Johnson on Becoming the First Golden Globes Ambassador: "It Was Surreal"

This Revenge Body participant is getting the celebrity skin treatment.

In this clip from Sunday's season two premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Melody, a makeup artist who's obsessed with skincare, got the A-list treatment from celebrity skincare expert, Nurse Jamie.

"Her hands are gold. She gets to work on all these celebrities, it makes you feel like your face is special," an excited Melody said.

Before getting down to business, Nurse Jamie called on her special assistant Khloe Kardashian for some help.

"Not only do I have Nurse Jamie sitting here, but I have Khloe Kardashian, and that's surreal," Melody gushed.

Photos

Revenge Body Season 2: Meet the Participants

Melody was treated to an infrared mask and got some inside advice on how to avoid those pesky wrinkles that come from sleeping on your side.

"Jennifer Lopez sleeps only on her back and she has pillows around her. Anything J.Lo can do, we gotta do too," Khloe revealed.

Melody vowed to never sleep on her side again, but just in case, the skincare enthusiast will also be given a weekly treatment get rid of those lines.

Watch Melody and Khloe get skin deep in the clip above.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , Fitness , Beauty , Jennifer Lopez , Kardashian News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.