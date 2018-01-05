Revenge Body Participant Gets the Celebrity Skin Treatment With the Help of Khloe Kardashian: "Her Hands Are Gold"

This Revenge Body participant is getting the celebrity skin treatment.

In this clip from Sunday's season two premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Melody, a makeup artist who's obsessed with skincare, got the A-list treatment from celebrity skincare expert, Nurse Jamie.

"Her hands are gold. She gets to work on all these celebrities, it makes you feel like your face is special," an excited Melody said.

Before getting down to business, Nurse Jamie called on her special assistant Khloe Kardashian for some help.

"Not only do I have Nurse Jamie sitting here, but I have Khloe Kardashian, and that's surreal," Melody gushed.