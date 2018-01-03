2018 Governors Ball Lineup Includes Eminem, Halsey and Travis Scott

Universal Music Group
The lineup for the 2018 Governors Ball Music Festival is here, and it includes artists like Eminem, Halsey and Travis Scott.
The eighth annual festival will take place Friday June, 1 to Sunday June 3 at Randall's Island Park in New York.
Khalid, Jack White, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and N.E.R.D are also scheduled to perform.
To see the rest of the lineup, check out the following list:
Chvrches
The Gaslight Anthem (Performing The ‘59 Sound)
Post Malone
Silk City (Diplo + Mark Ronson)
Lil Uzi Vert
Damian ‘Jr. Gong' Marley
Cut Copy
Sylvan Esso
Galantis
The Glitch Mob
Maggie Rogers
Dirty Projectors
Russ
Manchester Orchestra
6LACK
DRAM
Margo Price
2 Chainz
Japandroids
Kelela
Vic Mensa
Third Eye Blind
Tash Sultana
Brockhampton
Aminé
LANY
Kali Uchis
Alvvays
GoldLink
The Menzingers
Flight Facilities
Wolf Alice
Jay Electronica
Belly
Moses Sumney
AURORA
The Struts
Quinn XCII
Billie Eilish
Middle Kids
Loyle Carner
POND
Two Feet
Knox Fortune
Sir Sly
Westside Gunn & Conway
Alice Merton
A$AP Twelvyy
berhana
Cuco
Slaves (UK)
The Spencer Lee Band
Confidence Man
Lophiile
Mikky Ekko
Lou The Human
The Regrettes
Tickets are now on sale.