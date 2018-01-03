Khloe Kardashian Explains How She's Dedicated to Staying Healthy During Her Pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian is keeping her health a priority in 2018, especially during her pregnancy.
The mama-to-be has put health and fitness at the top of her list over the last few years, and she's not letting her baby bump get in the way of that now.
In fact, she took to her app today to open up about why staying healthy and fit is so important to her during her pregnancy.
"For me, health and wellness resolutions are especially important this year," she wrote. "Being pregnant, it's a whole different type of self-care. I still exercise to maintain my sanity and also to feel good about myself, but my workouts are not as intense as they once were."
She continued, "I'm also eating differently because, of course I have cravings, but I want to make sure I'm supplying my baby with the proper nutrients. So I'm focused on being healthy mind, body and soul for myself and the baby."
Still, KoKo admits she's already missing her intense trainings.
"Man, I can't wait to be a beast in the gym already, LOL," she dished. "Still, for as active as I have been during my pregnancy, I feel great. So my new year's resolution will be to stay as healthy mentally and physically as I can!"
Last week, Khloe fired back at people on Twitter who were criticizing her for working out while pregnant.
"For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden [face palm emoji] but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing s--t," she tweeted.
Meanwhile, this marks Khloe's first pregnancy. She's expecting a baby this spring with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.