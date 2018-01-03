All the Sweet Things Chip and Joanna Gaines Have Said About Parenthood

America's favorite HGTV mom and dad are gearing up to welcome their fifth little one.

That's right—Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines, the beloved stars of Fixer Upper, revealed this week that they have another child on the way. As Chip perfectly coined his growing kin on social media, "Gaines party of 7."

Of course, the husband and wife are no strangers to parenthood. Along with their newest youngster to be born, the proud parents are mom and dad to four children—daughters Ella Rose and Emmie Kay and sons Duke and Drake.

With more than a decade of experience raising kids already under their tool belts, this duo certainly knows more than a thing or two about the fine art of being a mom and dad.

Here are some sweet nuggets of wisdom—and advice—they've shared with the public along the way: