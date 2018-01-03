Alexa Bliss Stresses Over Her Relationship While Lana Fights to Keep Her Name on the Roster on Total Divas

Could there be trouble in paradise for Alexa Bliss and her boo, Buddy Murphy?

On this week's episode of Total Divas, Alexa and Buddy discussed their long engagement and the pressure to get married in a hurry.

"Since I've moved to the main roster, he hasn't been working on NXT and he's worried about getting cut. If that happens, he'd have to go back to Australia," Alexa explained.

Buddy, who is from the land Down Under, has been struggling with some injuries and without the work visa that got him to the WWE, he could be sent back home.

Alexa echoed her worries to her bestie Nia Jax, but for Nia, these were nothing but excuses.