Brad Pitt Goes Incognito as "William" While Flirting With Woman

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jan. 3, 2018 9:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep Recalls Dustin Hoffman's Slapping Her on Kramer vs. Kramer Set

Eminem

2018 Governors Ball Lineup Includes Eminem, Halsey and Travis Scott

Taylor Swift, 99.7 NOW! POPTOPIA

Taylor Swift Announces Additional Reputation Tour Dates

Brad Pitt

BACKGRID

PSA: If a really hot dude who looks exactly like Brad Pitt starts hitting on you and tells you his name is William, guess what: he may actually be Brad Pitt.

The 54-year-old actor, who was born William Bradley Pitt, was recently spotted at a Coffee Commissary in Los Angeles flirting with a woman named Lydia who looks like Kate Bosworth, Page Six reported on Tuesday.

"He arrived by motorcycle, wearing sunglasses, jeans and a leather jacket," a source told the outlet.

The source said he struck up a conversation with the woman, who was standing in line, and that after she introduced herself to Pitt, he "put out his hand and said, 'Hi, I'm William.'" 

Photos

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Kids Through the Years

"She replied, 'Oh, you look like a Bradley.' And he responded, 'Well, that's my middle name' and smiled and winked at her," the source told Page Six, adding that as Lydia exited, she said, "Nice to meet you, Bradley...I mean William," and that Pitt then "laughed to himself, then got on his bike."

Brad Pitt

WCP/BACKGRID

The report—and inspiration for Brad Pitt fanfiction—comes more than a year after Pitt's estranged wife Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six kids, filed for divorce after two years of marriage and a 12-year relationship. They later reached a custody agreement and continue to co-parent their children.

This past August, a source told E! News that "the divorce is not moving forward right now," adding that Jolie and Pitt "are taking a breather and seeing what happens."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Brad Pitt , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.