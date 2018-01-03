Elton John Says Goodbye to His Late Mom With "Perfect" Funeral

Elton John has laid his mother to rest.

The pop icon's beloved mom Sheila Eileen Farebrother passed away on Dec. 4, 2017 at 92 years old. A month later, her famous son took part in a special service in her honor. According to John, the funeral was "perfect."

"Having the service in the family chapel and attended by your brother and sister brought us all comfort. Having the service where Nan lived out her final days brought you and your Mother back together again," he wrote in a heartfelt social media tribute early Wednesday.

According to the singer, another gathering will take place for Sheila's friends with special planning from John. "I've chosen all the music so everything will be just right," he poignantly wrote.