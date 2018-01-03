Elton John Says Goodbye to His Late Mom With "Perfect" Funeral

Press Association via AP Images
Elton John has laid his mother to rest.
The pop icon's beloved mom Sheila Eileen Farebrother passed away on Dec. 4, 2017 at 92 years old. A month later, her famous son took part in a special service in her honor. According to John, the funeral was "perfect."
"Having the service in the family chapel and attended by your brother and sister brought us all comfort. Having the service where Nan lived out her final days brought you and your Mother back together again," he wrote in a heartfelt social media tribute early Wednesday.
According to the singer, another gathering will take place for Sheila's friends with special planning from John. "I've chosen all the music so everything will be just right," he poignantly wrote.
While their final years together went without major conflict, the mother and son had been estranged for roughly seven years before reconciling in 2015.
Their fallout was allegedly sparked after John reportedly asked his mother to cut off contact with two of their friends, Bob Halley and John Reid. "I told him, 'I'm not about to do that and drop them. Bob is like a son to me. He has always been marvelous to me and he lives nearby and keeps an eye on me,'" she told The Daily Telegraph two years ago. "Then to my utter amazement, he told me he hated me and he then banged the phone down. Imagine! To me, his mother!"
Fortunately, they made amends at the time of Farebrother's 90th birthday, for which John made his first contact with her after many years. By February 2016, he had publicly confirmed the two were back in each other's lives. "Out of respect for my mother's privacy, I have always shied away from speaking publicly about our relationship," the singer told The Daily Mirror. "However, I can say that we are now back in touch and have been so since my mother's 90th birthday."
For Mother's Day in 2017, he tweeted, "So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton, xo."
Now, no matter their rocky history, it is clear Farebrother will always have a special place in her son's heart. "Thank-you for bringing me into the world and for all that you have done for me," he signed off on social media Wednesday. "Love, Elton."