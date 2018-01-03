Sean "Diddy" Combs, Fergie, DJ Khaled and Meghan Trainor Play "Never Have I Ever"

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Ellen DeGeneres' go-to game never gets old.
In Wednesday's episode of her eponymous daytime talk show, she invited Sean "Diddy" Combs, Fergie, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor and Charlie Walk to play a round of "Never Have I Ever." Before they began, she reminded them, "Honesty is very important on this show." They appeared on her show to promote The Four: The Battle for Stardom, debuting Thursday on Fox.
After giving paddles to all five players, DeGeneres read a series of statements:
• "Never have I ever woken up in a strange place without remembering how I got there."
• "Never have I ever hit a parked car and didn't leave a note for the owner."
• "Never have I ever used someone else's toothbrush and didn't tell them."
• "Never have I ever received a booty call."
• "Never have I ever had sex on the beach."
• "Never have I ever gotten engaged and kept it a secret."
• "Never have I ever sent a dirty text to the wrong person."
To find out how the five stars of The Four answered, watch the video now.
In the interview, Combs explained the show's premise. "We begin where all other competition shows end—with the final four. Everybody that's in the final four, they get a seat, OK? Then they can get challenged by anybody that's out there in America. You can come and challenge their seat. So, it's like, Ellen, you have a seat. I come on and I say, 'Ellen, I know I can sing way better than you. I'm challenging you for your seat.' And then they battle—like vocal gladiators. It's something you've never seen before. It's something that's going to disrupt the whole game of these singing competition shows," the rapper insisted, "or else we wouldn't be sitting here."
"And then the audience votes," Trainor piped in. "The audience votes for the final battle."