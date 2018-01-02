Gal Gadot and More Stars Shine at 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jan. 2, 2018 8:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ATT Live 360, 2018 Golden Globes

E! Live 360 Is Back for Golden Globes 2018 With Host Will Marfuggi and Tons of Red Carpet Surprises

E! Live 360, Presented by AT&T

ESC: Lily Collins, 2017 Golden Globes, Candids

The Best Golden Globes Looks of All Time!

New year means brand-new award season!

Before the 2018 Golden Globes kick off Sunday night in Hollywood, some of the biggest movie stars are heading to the California desert for the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The annual festival kicked off with a star-studded Film Awards Gala where more than a few familiar faces celebrated some of the best big-screen projects of 2017.

Before joining visionary director Patty Jenkins for a screening of Wonder Woman Wednesday morning, Gal Gadot shined in a bright yellow dress. As for Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers they made opening night date night as they posed on the red carpet and supported Call Me By Your Name.

"Family vacay pt. 2," Elizabeth shared on Instagram earlier in the day before getting glammed up for the evening event. "Pregaming in Palm Springs." 

We're keeping track of all the star sightings in our gallery below. And for more information on the Palm Springs tradition, visit their official website

Photos

2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival

Gal Gadot, Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

Gal Gadot

A vision in yellow! The Wonder Woman star shines bright in a gown fit for any super heroine. 

Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers, Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Armie Hammer & Elizabeth Chambers

The Call Me By Your Name star and his stunning wife leave the kids at home for a night on the town. 

Mary J. Blige, Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Mary J. Blige

The Mudbound star makes her entrance at the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival in an ornate gown and jewelry by Chopard.

Article continues below

Jessica Chastain, Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

Jessica Chastain

There's so much to love about the Molly's Game star's sexy take on the LBD. 

Salma Hayak, Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

Salma Hayek

The actress prepares to spread her wings and fly in an emerald green lace gown with a pink bow cinching her waist. 

Timothée Chalamet, Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

Timothée Chalamet

Call Me By Your Name's 22-year-old breakout star is all smiles on one of many 2018 award season red carpets. 

Article continues below

Saoirse Ronan, Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

Saoirse Ronan

Lady Bird's leading lady takes a page out of the 80s in her vibrant satin number with rhinestones galore. 

Common, Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

Common

Looking sharp! The rapper keeps it elegant in a navy blue suit. 

Allison Janney, Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Octavia Spencer

The Shape of Water actress sports a sophisticated Tadashi Shoji lace gown with chiffon detailing for her evening in Palm Springs. 

Article continues below

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Awards , Red Carpet , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.