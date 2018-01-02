Hoda Kotb Is Replacing Matt Lauer, but What Does That Mean for Her Future With Kathie Lee?

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Jan. 2, 2018 5:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gal Gadot, Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards

Gal Gadot and More Stars Shine at 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival

Joanna Gaines

Fixer Upper's Chip and Joanna Gaines Expecting Baby No. 5

Tamar Braxton, Vincent Herbert

Tamar Braxton Sets the Record Straight on Vincent Herbert Relationship

Hoda Kotb is doing double duty! 

On Tuesday morning, Hoda was named co-anchor of Today alongside Savannah Guthrie. The news comes after Matt Lauer's departure in November over sexual misconduct allegations. With Hoda working as a co-anchor with Savannah, does that mean she'll no longer co-host with Kathie Lee Gifford during the fourth hour? 

Don't panic, because Hoda has assured E! News that she will be doing both roles. "I'll still do the 4th hour with Kathie Lee," Hoda shared. "Someone needs to drink the wine!" Phew. That was a close call. So what did Matt have to say about his replacement? 

Watch

Matt Lauer Congratulates Hoda Kotb on New Today Gig

Watch the clip above for the full story! 

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , E! News , Matt Lauer , Hoda Kotb , Savannah Guthrie , Kathie Lee Gifford , Apple News , Top Stories ,
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.