Beyoncé, Eminem and The Weeknd to Headline Coachella 2018

The Coachella 2018 lineup has been revealed!
Beyoncé, Eminem and The Weeknd are all set to perform at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April. The official Coachella Twitter account posted the lineup on Tuesday, revealing all of the artists who will take the stage at the festival in just four months.
Other artists included in the lineup are Cardi B, Miguel, SZA, Kygo, Haim, Portugal. the Man, Tyler, the Creator, St. Vincent, Odesza, Post Malone and Vince Staples.
The Weeknd is set to take the stage on April 13 and April 20, Beyoncé perform on April 14 and 21 and Eminem will hit the stage on April 15 and April 22.
Last year, Bey had to pull out of performing at the music event due to her pregnancy. But it was revealed that she would take the stage at the 2018 festival.
A message on Coachella's Facebook page read, "Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding."
And now that Coachella is approaching, rumors about Bey's performance are starting to surface. There's even talk of a possible Destiny's Child reunion at Coachella.
While nothing has been confirmed about her performance specifically, fans now know which days she'll hit the stage this April.
Take a look at the lineup above! Then tell us, are you excited about the performers at the festival this year?
Sound off in the comments!