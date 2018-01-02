Paris Hilton's "Dream Diamond" Revealed in $2 Million Engagement Ring

We'll say what you are all thinking: That engagement ring is hot!

In case you missed the big news, Paris Hilton received a romantic proposal from Chris Zylka over New Year's weekend in Aspen, Co.

And while the engagement pictures and video will certainly give fans the romantic feels, many can't stop talking about that ring!

E! News has learned celebrity jeweler Michael Greene was the designer behind the $2 million ring that includes 22 carats total.

"Paris just called and told me how much she appreciates it. She says it's her dream diamond," Michael shared with E! News. "She said she never thought Chris would come up with something so perfect. She's so happy and excited."