Paris Hilton's "Dream Diamond" Revealed in $2 Million Engagement Ring

We'll say what you are all thinking: That engagement ring is hot!
In case you missed the big news, Paris Hilton received a romantic proposal from Chris Zylka over New Year's weekend in Aspen, Co.
And while the engagement pictures and video will certainly give fans the romantic feels, many can't stop talking about that ring!
E! News has learned celebrity jeweler Michael Greene was the designer behind the $2 million ring that includes 22 carats total.
"Paris just called and told me how much she appreciates it. She says it's her dream diamond," Michael shared with E! News. "She said she never thought Chris would come up with something so perfect. She's so happy and excited."
He continued, "I had never met Chris before, but he reached out to me. He came to see me in New York and said he had been thinking about this and wanting to do it. He wanted the ring to be perfect, exactly what she wanted. He had been asking around the family for tips and ideas."
According to Michael, Chris picked up the finished product in Beverly Hills the weekend before Christmas. When the groom-to-be opened the box, he knew it was the one.
"I'm engaged That's hot!!!" Paris wrote on social media. "I said Yas! So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist."
When admiring the ring, independent certified gemologist Deborah Ann Villepigue couldn't help but point out that it's a platinum split shank ring, which means the shank meets the setting in a V form.
While it's far too soon to talk wedding details, Michael told E! News that this may be the first of many pieces of bling to come for the couple.
"With a ring like this, you don't need a wedding band but Chris just called me to say thank you and that they've got many more things coming in the near future," he shared with E! News. We can't wait to see!
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!