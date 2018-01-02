Mama June's Weight-Loss Secrets May Not Be What the Doctor Ordered

Mama June Shannon is proving the doubters wrong!

More than 10 months after debuting her size-four figure on TV, the reality star is proud to say she's managed to maintain her 300-pound weight loss.

With many Americans starting the New Year with goals to lose weight and get healthy, Mama June decided to share her secrets.

We're warning you: Some may not be exactly doctor approved.

Mama June tells People that one of her secrets is that she skips breakfast because she sleeps in until 1 p.m. "That sounds bad," she told the publication. "But I'm more of a snacker."