Luann de Lesseps Pleads Not Guilty to Palm Beach Arrest Charges

Luann de Lesseps has pleaded not quilty to all charges stemming from her Christmas Eve arrest.
The Real Housewives of New York City star shocked fans when she was taken into custody early Dec. 24 on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest with violence and corruption by threat against a public servant. According to a police report obtained by E! News, the reality star allegedly snuck into a hotel room in Palm Beach, Fla. with a man. After police arrived, de Lesseps allegedly refused to leave the room and locked herself in the bathroom.
After opening the door, she allegedly shoved an officer, resisted arrest and later "slipped out of her handcuffs" while in a patrol car. The report said that when they arrived at the police department, she was placed in a holding cell, after which she allegedly "stated again that she was 'going to f--king kill all of you'" to the officers multiple times.
The star has since entered a not guilty plea, E! News confirmed with Palm Beach County Court. E! has reached out to de Lesseps' attorney for further comment.
Shortly after the arrest, de Lesseps issued a public explanation for her reported behavior. "This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions," she told E! News in a statement. "I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to transformative and hopeful 2018."
She practiced what she preached as she announced her plans to check into an alcohol treatment center just a few days later.
"After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed. I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event. Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions. I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job they do. My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character," she said in a statement.
"I am so grateful for the love and support that I am receiving from my family, friends and loyal supporters."
She bid farewell to 2017 with a telling social media post of a clock literally wiping away stress, anxiety, setbacks and regret.