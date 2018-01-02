Christina El Moussa Dating TV Host Ant Anstead

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jan. 2, 2018 11:12 AM

Christina El Moussa has a new man in her life.

The Flip or Flop star is dating British TV host Ant Anstead, a source confirms to E! News. Christina hinted at her new relationship on Monday when she shared a picture of herself riding bikes with Ant on New Year's Day. "Congrats to this guy @ant_anstead His show, #WheelerDealers airs in the UK today! #HMF," she captioned the pic.

And just one day earlier on New Year's Eve, Christina shared a quote with her Instagram followers, "And suddenly you know...It's time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings." The TV host captioned the post, "New year, New beginnings!! 2018 is going to be a great year filled with new experiences, challenges and blessings. Excited for the next chapter."

Christina and Tarek El Moussa Reflect on Overcoming Pain 1 Year After Split

Just over a year ago, Christina and her husband, Flip or Flop co-host Tarek El Moussa, announced their separation. This past June, Christina was spotted spending time with Doug Spedding, but the duo called it quits in October.

That same month, Ant announced on Twitter that he and his wife Louise had been separated since July, sharing that their two children "remain our 100% priority."

On Sunday, Ant posted a video on a boat in Newport Beach with the caption, "New Year's Eve on the Duffy Newport Beach. Driving and catching marshmallows with the kiddies and friends! Perfect end of a tough year x."

Christina and ex Tarek also have two children from their relationship.

