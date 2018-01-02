Christina El Moussa Dating TV Host Ant Anstead

Christina El Moussa has a new man in her life.

The Flip or Flop star is dating British TV host Ant Anstead, a source confirms to E! News. Christina hinted at her new relationship on Monday when she shared a picture of herself riding bikes with Ant on New Year's Day. "Congrats to this guy @ant_anstead His show, #WheelerDealers airs in the UK today! #HMF," she captioned the pic.

And just one day earlier on New Year's Eve, Christina shared a quote with her Instagram followers, "And suddenly you know...It's time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings." The TV host captioned the post, "New year, New beginnings!! 2018 is going to be a great year filled with new experiences, challenges and blessings. Excited for the next chapter."