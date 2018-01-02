DJ Khaled Named Weight Watchers Social Media Ambassador

Major key alert: DJ Khaled has joined Weight Watchers Freestyle as a member and social media ambassador.
The official announcement was made on January 1, 2018, just in time for New Years Day—proving DJ Khaled definitely has his resolutions in order.
In an accompanying video, fans follow the producer and recording artist during a day in the life as he tracks his meal points along the way. In the clip, Khaled describes the WW Freestyle plan as a "lifestyle." "I can do whatever I want to do, as long as I follow the points," he explains.
The Weight Watchers team could not be more thrilled to have the influencer and music mogul on board.
"DJ Khaled has an incredibly authentic drive and passion to inspire others through his wellness journey and experiences on WW Freestyle," Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Weight Watchers International, Inc., said. "Being healthier is not just about weight anymore. It's about overall health and wellness—being your best self. By capturing and sharing his process, he will enliven and inspire his community, showing that it's possible to integrate healthy habits into your life."
His inspiration for joining? His beloved son, Asahd.
"My son is my love, my life, and I need to be great for him," said DJ Khaled. "To be great is to be healthy; to be healthy means a shift in my lifestyle, and the new WW Freestyle program is all about healthier habits for my life. The WW program and community is my partner in this process to greatness, and I'm grateful for what's to come and to share my journey with you all."
Asahd, also featured in the commercial, is seen with Khaled traveling, playing in the pool and sharing some healthy food.
"My son is growing fast," Khaled comments while holding Asahd. The DJ adds he wants to be able to play basketball with his youngster, something he'll be able to do with the help of Weight Watchers.
Weight Watchers has launched a page on its website for those who want to join DJ Khaled in the Freestyle movement. DJ Khaled plans to document his weight loss journey on his personal accounts, including Snapchat (@djkhaled305), Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
