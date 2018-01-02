Why Emily Blunt Refuses to Take Selfies With Fans

Don't bother asking Emily Blunt for a selfie.

In Vanity Fair's February issue, the 34-year-old Mary Poppins Returns actress says she tries to keep her personal and professional lives as separate as possible—a luxury not afforded to her famous husband John Krasinski. "John is, like, 6-feet-3, and was playing the most approachable man in the world. So people will be, like, 'Jim!'" she tells the mag. "Guys want to high-five him."

Blunt has gotten used to the spotlight, though she keeps her celebrity status in perspective. "I am always under the impression that I have a silly job for a living. But occasionally you will run into someone who deepens your feeling about it. Sometimes people will say they had cancer and The Office was the only thing that made their family laugh during that time," Blunt offers. "You realize when you are in something that really touches people that it does offer an escape."

While the actress appreciates her fans' longstanding support, she's not keen on taking pictures with people—particularly whenever she's approached in public while her two young daughters are present. "Frances McDormand told us—she just makes my teeth ache I love her so much—when someone asks her for a picture, she says, 'You know what? I've actually retired from that. But I would like to shake your hand and meet you,'" she says. According to Blunt, taking selfies with people can actually devalue the experience. "Social media has changed the landscape so an encounter with you is valued more as a social-media currency than a genuine interaction."