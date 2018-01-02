Anastasia Grey Learns She's Pregnant in Fifty Shades Freed Trailer

The trailer features a high-speed car chase, a power struggle, passionate sex and a wedding—and it ends with Anastasia getting some surprising news: "It seems you're pregnant, Mrs. Grey." This isn't technically a spoiler, as Anastasia and Christian have two children in the books. For now, it's unclear if the scene from the trailer is related to Anastasia's first or second pregnancy.

The first film in the series, Fifty Shades of Grey, was released in 2015 and earned $571 million worldwide against a $40 million budget; its sequel, Fifty Shades Darker, came out in 2016 and earned $381 million worldwide against a $55 million budget. Fifty Shades Freed debuts Feb. 9.