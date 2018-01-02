Anastasia Grey Learns She's Pregnant in Fifty Shades Freed Trailer

Fans of Fifty Shades Freed got a surprise Monday night.
During the season premiere of ABC's The Bachelor, Universal Pictures released a titillating new trailer for the final installment in the trilogy (adapted from E.L. James' best-selling novel series). Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, sharing the screen with Bruce Altman, Kim Basinger, Jennifer Ehle, Marcia Gay Harden, Luke Grimes, Eric Johnson, Robinne Lee, Max Martini, Eloise Mumford, Rita Ora, Victor Rasuk and Callum Keith Rennie. Newbies Brant Daugherty, Tyler Hoechlin and Arielle Kebbel round out the ensemble.
The trailer features a high-speed car chase, a power struggle, passionate sex and a wedding—and it ends with Anastasia getting some surprising news: "It seems you're pregnant, Mrs. Grey." This isn't technically a spoiler, as Anastasia and Christian have two children in the books. For now, it's unclear if the scene from the trailer is related to Anastasia's first or second pregnancy.
The first film in the series, Fifty Shades of Grey, was released in 2015 and earned $571 million worldwide against a $40 million budget; its sequel, Fifty Shades Darker, came out in 2016 and earned $381 million worldwide against a $55 million budget. Fifty Shades Freed debuts Feb. 9.
(E!, Focus Features and Universal Pictures are all members of the NBCUniversal family.)