Natasha Bedingfield Gives Birth to Her First Child

Natasha Bedingfield is a mom!

The 36-year-old "Unwritten" singer announced the news by sharing a picture of her lying in a hospital bed and holding a Starbucks cup with the word "Mum" on it.

"Omg! Guess what just happened at the very end of this year!" she wrote on Instagram. "The happiest new Year ever!"

Before the baby's arrival, Bedingfield described her pregnancy as her "favorite memory" of 2017.

"And of course my favorite memory of the year is being blessed with the promise of a baby boy," she tweeted. "I can't wait to meet you very soon."