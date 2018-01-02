BREAKING!

Hoda Kotb Replaces Matt Lauer as Co-Anchor of NBC's Today

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Jan. 2, 2018 4:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
This Is Us

2018 TV Schedule: When All the New Shows and Returning Favorites Premiere

The X-Files, Gillian Anderson, David Duchovny

The X-Files' Gillian Anderson, David Duchovny on 25 Years of Mulder & Scully—And a Satisfying Ending?

ESC: Lily Collins, 2017 Golden Globes, Candids

The Best Golden Globes Looks of All Time!

Savannah Guthrie, Matt Lauer, Hoda Kotb, Dylan Dreier, Today

Twitter

New year, new duo!

Hoda Kotb has been named the co-anchor of NBC's Today, making her official debut Tuesday. Kotb will join Savannah Guthrie at the anchor desk during the first two hours of the morning news program—and she will continue to co-host the fourth hour alongside Kathie Lee Gifford. "We are kicking off the year right because Hoda is officially the co-anchor of Today. Let's give her a round of applause!" Guthrie, who was named an anchor after replacing Ann Curry in 2012, said. "This has to be the most popular decision NBC has ever made, and I am so thrilled!"

"I am pinching myself," Kotb said. "I think we should send some medics to Alexandria, Va., where my mom has likely fainted after hearing the open of that show!" Guthrie turned to her and said, "Hoda, you are a partner and a friend and a sister and I am so happy to be doing this."

"Well," Kotb told Guthrie, "there is no one I would rather sit next to in 2018 than you."

The rest of the NBC/Today family wasted no time congratulating Kotb:

Watch

Hoda Kotb Gives an Update on Motherhood

Kotb joined NBC News in 1998 as a correspondent for Dateline, and she began co-hosting the fourth hour of Today in 2008. She has often filled in for absent anchors—and she's replacing Matt Lauer, who was fired Nov. 28 after allegations of sexual misconduct by a female coworker.

"Over the past several weeks, Hoda has seamlessly stepped into the co-anchor role alongside Savannah, and the two have quickly hit the ground running," NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said in an email Tuesday to staff. "They have an undeniable connection with each other and most importantly, with viewers, a hallmark of Today. Hoda is, in a word, remarkable. She has the rare ability to share authentic and heartfelt moments in even the most difficult news circumstances. It's a tribute to her wide range and her innate curiosity."

Lauer, meanwhile, remains jobless.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Hoda Kotb , Matt Lauer , , Top Stories , , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.